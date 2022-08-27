iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $21,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $119.07 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.38.

