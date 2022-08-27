iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Purchased by Running Point Capital Advisors LLC

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 6.4% of Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $11,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 32,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2,253.9% during the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,047,000 after buying an additional 43,004 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $4.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.07. 854,515 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.38.

