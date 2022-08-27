iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Stock Position Increased by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $2,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SUSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,980,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,677,000 after buying an additional 398,807 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,694,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,257,000 after buying an additional 242,571 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,078,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,477,000 after buying an additional 17,129 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 654,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,586,000 after buying an additional 31,273 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 551,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,647,000 after buying an additional 37,628 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $86.85 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52 week low of $77.59 and a 52 week high of $106.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.23.

