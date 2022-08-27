iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 520.5% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 115,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after buying an additional 96,768 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 674,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,933,000 after acquiring an additional 9,477 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 716,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,996,000 after acquiring an additional 100,219 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 2,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 18,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 8,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.01 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $53.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.87 and its 200-day moving average is $42.41.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

