iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a decrease of 43.5% from the July 31st total of 3,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 535,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.44. 316,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,966. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.62. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $44.80 and a 52-week high of $52.15.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from iShares Global Infrastructure ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1,282.3% during the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

