iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a decrease of 43.5% from the July 31st total of 3,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 535,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.
iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 2.0 %
iShares Global Infrastructure ETF stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.44. 316,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,966. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.62. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $44.80 and a 52-week high of $52.15.
iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from iShares Global Infrastructure ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Global Infrastructure ETF
