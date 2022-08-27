iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stake Lowered by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,678,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,859 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 106,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,097,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $180,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,584,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,720,002. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.86 and a one year high of $116.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.24 and its 200-day moving average is $104.26.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

