iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 232,200 shares, an increase of 236.5% from the July 31st total of 69,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 693,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IUSG. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

IUSG stock traded down $3.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.97. 613,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,784. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.27. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.84 and a 1 year high of $117.49.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

