iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,950,000 shares, an increase of 36.3% from the July 31st total of 7,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,622,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,342,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,197,000 after buying an additional 3,945,576 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,878,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,698 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,647,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862,384 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,371,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,801,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,046 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,304,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,969,416. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.17. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.94 and a fifty-two week high of $86.27.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.088 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%.

