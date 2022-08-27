IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Position Increased by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 137.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 31,288 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $12,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IQVIA stock traded down $15.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $219.67. The company had a trading volume of 857,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,576. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.99. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.67 and a 1-year high of $285.61.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 30.21%. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IQV. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.06.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

