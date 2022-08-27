IoT Chain Market Cap Hits $1.17 Million (ITC)

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One IoT Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, IoT Chain has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. IoT Chain has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $162,233.00 worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IoT Chain alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001395 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00074232 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IoT Chain Coin Profile

ITC is a coin. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 87,214,657 coins. IoT Chain’s official website is iotchain.io. IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IoT Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IoT Chain is an IoT operating system based on the blockchain. The IoT chain operating system will integrate the DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph) organization model and Hyperledger technologies to provide a basic safety edge computing system and low-cost solutions for the IoT ecosystem. IoT Chain token (ITC) will be used for the settlement of smart devices use rights and ownership transfers. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoT Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IoT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IoT Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoT Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.