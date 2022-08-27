IOI Token One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.11 Million (IOI)

IOI Token (IOI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. IOI Token has a market cap of $1.78 million and $1.11 million worth of IOI Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOI Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000977 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, IOI Token has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IOI Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004954 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,183.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004995 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004953 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003968 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002533 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00128554 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00032550 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00085794 BTC.

IOI Token Coin Profile

IOI Token (IOI) is a coin. It was first traded on March 5th, 2021. IOI Token’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,014,158 coins. IOI Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IOI Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Trade Race Manager (TRM) is an ecosystem for gamers and traders powered by Defi and NFTs to bring users lifetime rewards, that add an element of gaming to make trading a fun experience. With TRM, users can trade cryptocurrencies in a different way, where traders may bet on themselves and compete against each other in many trading contests, known as races with the unique blockchain tokens called nonfungible tokens which represent racing car and much more. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOI Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOI Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOI Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IOI Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOI Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.