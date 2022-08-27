Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) Short Interest Update

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 273.3% from the July 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Investcorp Credit Management BDC

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) by 601.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,581 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.63% of Investcorp Credit Management BDC worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Trading Down 2.3 %

About Investcorp Credit Management BDC

NASDAQ:ICMB traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $4.43. The stock had a trading volume of 4,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,922. The company has a quick ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $63.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.82. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $5.89.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, acquisitions, market/product expansion, organic growth, refinancings and recapitalization investments. It also selectively invests in mezzanine loans/structured equity and in the equity of portfolio companies through warrants and other instruments, in most cases taking such upside participation interests as part of a broader investment relationship.

