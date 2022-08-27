Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 44.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,684 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $6,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RSP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 964,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,892,000 after purchasing an additional 188,386 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,874,000 after purchasing an additional 18,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of RSP stock opened at $144.13 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $129.56 and a one year high of $164.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.50.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

