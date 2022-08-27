Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM) Short Interest Down 56.3% in August

Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 56.3% from the July 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,016,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,952,000 after buying an additional 247,461 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $843,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 198,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 31,432 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 93,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 8,434 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,420. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.64. Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $22.06 and a twelve month high of $30.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.667 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.42%.

