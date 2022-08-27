Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, an increase of 287.2% from the July 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 540,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Intesa Sanpaolo Trading Down 4.8 %

OTCMKTS:ISNPY traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,237,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,922. Intesa Sanpaolo has a one year low of $9.36 and a one year high of $20.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.85 and its 200-day moving average is $12.73.

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on ISNPY shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.70 ($2.76) to €2.20 ($2.24) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Intesa Sanpaolo to €2.90 ($2.96) in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.80 ($2.86) to €2.40 ($2.45) in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.70 ($2.76) to €2.30 ($2.35) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Friday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.41.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.