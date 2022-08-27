InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI) Short Interest Update

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 52.9% from the July 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 9,119.2% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 19,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 18,968 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $467,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $488,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

Get InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners alerts:

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ IPVI remained flat at $9.83 during trading hours on Friday. InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $10.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.78.

About InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

