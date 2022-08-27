Insider Selling: Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) CEO Sells 260,000 Shares of Stock

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) CEO Douglas M. Campbell sold 260,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $1,773,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,270,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,042,859.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Solid Power Price Performance

SLDP stock opened at $6.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.47. Solid Power, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85.

Get Solid Power alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLDP. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Solid Power during the second quarter worth $28,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Solid Power during the second quarter worth $31,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Solid Power during the first quarter worth $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Solid Power by 100.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solid Power during the second quarter worth $62,000. 37.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Solid Power Company Profile

Separately, Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Solid Power in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

(Get Rating)

Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.