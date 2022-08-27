Insider Selling: Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) CFO Sells 41,508 Shares of Stock

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) CFO Adam C. Spice sold 41,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.25, for a total transaction of 217,917.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,796,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 9,429,084. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Rocket Lab USA Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of RKLB stock traded down 0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 5.30. 2,689,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,321,062. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 3.53 and a fifty-two week high of 21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 4.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 6.42.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Lab USA

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 215.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,334 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 15,947 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 4th quarter worth $519,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 176.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,086,389 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $25,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,288 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 4th quarter worth $554,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 4th quarter worth $3,794,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Rocket Lab USA

A number of analysts have weighed in on RKLB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 15.25.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

