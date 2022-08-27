Insider Selling: Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) EVP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $803,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 247,349 shares in the company, valued at $19,874,492.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robert Half International Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of RHI stock opened at $77.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.56 and a 200 day moving average of $96.21. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.10 and a 52 week high of $125.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.63% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 27.92%.

A number of research analysts have commented on RHI shares. Truist Financial cut shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Robert Half International to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Finally, CL King cut their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

Institutional Trading of Robert Half International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Robert Half International during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half International during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half International during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in Robert Half International during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.