Insider Selling: Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) CFO Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,488,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.58, for a total transaction of $279,790.00.

On Tuesday, June 7th, Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00.

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $560.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.14, a PEG ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $510.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $533.21. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $421.55 and a 12 month high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks shares are going to split on Wednesday, September 14th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, August 22nd. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, September 13th.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.8% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,566 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.7% in the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.6% in the second quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 570 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 292 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PANW has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $630.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $620.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $650.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $654.88.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

