Insider Selling: Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) CFO Sells 2,270 Shares of Stock

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,481.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $251.90 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.35 and a 1 year high of $261.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $243.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.21. The firm has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellation Brands

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,810,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,115 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth $371,552,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,488,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,122,000 after buying an additional 1,223,134 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,885,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,116,000 after acquiring an additional 943,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 53.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,428,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,065,000 after acquiring an additional 496,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.19.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

