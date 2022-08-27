Insider Selling: CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Major Shareholder Sells 13,516 Shares of Stock

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) major shareholder Dixon R. Jr. Doll sold 13,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $81,906.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,982,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,193,368.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

CompoSecure Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:CMPO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.96. The stock had a trading volume of 66,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,136. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.67. CompoSecure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $10.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CMPO shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of CompoSecure from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of CompoSecure from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Institutional Trading of CompoSecure

CompoSecure Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPO. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new stake in CompoSecure in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,351,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CompoSecure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,905,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CompoSecure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,105,000. Tikvah Management LLC acquired a new stake in CompoSecure in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,783,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CompoSecure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,284,000.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

