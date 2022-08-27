Insider Selling: Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) SVP Sells 1,321 Shares of Stock

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $136,115.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,659.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Catalent Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE CTLT traded down $4.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,085,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,771. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.34 and a 1-year high of $142.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.32 and its 200-day moving average is $103.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalent

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Catalent by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Catalent by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Catalent by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Catalent by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

