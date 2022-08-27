Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 1,800.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Innovative Food Stock Up 8.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:IVFH opened at $0.24 on Friday. Innovative Food has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.29.

Innovative Food Company Profile

Further Reading

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty food and food related products to restaurants, hotels, country clubs, national chain accounts, casinos, hospitals, and catering houses in the United States. The company distributes approximately 7,000 perishable and specialty food and food related products, including origin-specific seafood, domestic and imported meats, exotic game and poultry, artisanal cheeses, prepared meals, caviar, wild and cultivated mushrooms, micro-greens, organic farmed and manufactured food products, and estate-bottled olive oils and aged vinegars, as well as curated food gift baskets, gift boxes, and a full range of food subscription based offerings.

