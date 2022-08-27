Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 1,800.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Innovative Food Stock Up 8.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:IVFH opened at $0.24 on Friday. Innovative Food has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.29.
Innovative Food Company Profile
