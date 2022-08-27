Ingenia Communities Group (ASX:INA) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.06

Ingenia Communities Group (ASX:INA – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, August 28th. This is a positive change from Ingenia Communities Group’s previous final dividend of $0.06.

Ingenia Communities Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.30, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Get Ingenia Communities Group alerts:

About Ingenia Communities Group

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Ingenia Communities (Ingenia) is a leading Australian property group that owns, operates and develops a growing portfolio of lifestyle and holiday communities across key urban and coastal markets. We are committed to creating communities where our residents and visitors can truly belong. Ingenia is an S&P/ASX 200 entity with a market capitalisation of over $1.2 billion and listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the stock market trading code ‘INA'.

Receive News & Ratings for Ingenia Communities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingenia Communities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.