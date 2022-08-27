Infini Master Fund Takes $469,000 Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Infini Master Fund acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000. DoorDash comprises about 0.9% of Infini Master Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DASH. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the first quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 608.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 16,080.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “top pick” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of DoorDash from $135.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.70.

Insider Activity

DoorDash Stock Performance

In related news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $46,406.25. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 167,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,470,955.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Stanley Tang sold 3,954 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $252,225.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,678,669.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $46,406.25. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 167,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,470,955.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 132,284 shares of company stock valued at $8,550,662 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DASH stock traded down $3.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.66. 3,524,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,943,933. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.67 and a 12 month high of $257.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of -31.62 and a beta of 1.18.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.33). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 12.16% and a negative return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash Profile

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

