Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAQ) Short Interest Down 50.0% in August

Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Industrial Tech Acquisitions II Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ITAQ traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,740. Industrial Tech Acquisitions II has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $10.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Industrial Tech Acquisitions II

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITAQ. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Industrial Tech Acquisitions II in the 1st quarter worth about $8,089,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,490,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II during the 1st quarter valued at about $993,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II in the first quarter worth approximately $4,473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

About Industrial Tech Acquisitions II

Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on targets operating in the technology-focused areas, including software, mobile and IoT applications, digital and energy transformation, cloud, and cyber communications, as well as high bandwidth services, including LTE, remote sensing, and 5G communications.

