Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Trading 1.7% Higher

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Rating) traded up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.38 and last traded at $10.23. 570,931 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 412% from the average session volume of 111,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.25.

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 4th were paid a dividend of $0.7392 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.2%. Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

About Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

