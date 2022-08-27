Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Short Interest Update

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 43.0% from the July 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 283,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IDCBY remained flat at $10.23 during mid-day trading on Friday. 220,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,148. Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $12.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.25.

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, July 4th were paid a $0.7392 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd.’s payout ratio is 25.17%.

About Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

