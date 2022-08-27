iMe Lab (LIME) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $426,226.00

iMe Lab (LIME) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. iMe Lab has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $426,226.00 worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, iMe Lab has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One iMe Lab coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

iMe Lab Coin Profile

iMe Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 246,569,585 coins. The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform.

iMe Lab Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iMe Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iMe Lab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iMe Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

