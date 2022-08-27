Ideaology Trading 12.7% Lower Over Last Week (IDEA)

Ideaology (IDEA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 27th. Ideaology has a total market cap of $370,929.45 and approximately $322,515.00 worth of Ideaology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ideaology coin can now be bought for about $0.0228 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ideaology has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005039 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004997 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004012 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002555 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00128378 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00032496 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00086988 BTC.

Ideaology Profile

Ideaology (IDEA) is a coin. Ideaology’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,286,241 coins. Ideaology’s official Twitter account is @ideaologyio.

Ideaology Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ideaology is a Dubai-based startup that has garnered international attention by leveraging blockchain technology to revolutionize digital entrepreneurship. Built upon the technology that underpins the world’s leading cryptocurrencies, Active IDEA empowers entrepreneurs, freelancers, and project managers with an all-inclusive ecosystem to guide cutting-edge initiatives from ideation to fruition. IDEA is Erc-20, hybrid utility/payment token. Token has three main purposes on the platform. The first is providing an optional payment gateway. Secondly to hold on to Ideaology personal wallet and achieve benefits for up to 50% discount on fees and crowdfunding voting right. At last but not least, all investments on ActiveIdea crowdfunding will be made with the IDEA token. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ideaology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ideaology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ideaology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

