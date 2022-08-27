IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG) Receives C$18.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$18.75.

IBG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded IBI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$17.50 to C$19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities cut shares of IBI Group from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$17.50 to C$19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

IBG opened at C$19.35 on Monday. IBI Group has a one year low of C$10.77 and a one year high of C$19.42. The company has a market cap of C$604.01 million and a P/E ratio of 29.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.00, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.60.

IBI Group ( TSE:IBG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$126.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$119.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IBI Group will post 0.9514744 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

