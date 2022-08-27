HYCON 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $24,355.00 (HYC)

HYCON (HYC) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. In the last seven days, HYCON has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. HYCON has a market cap of $281,851.72 and approximately $24,355.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HYCON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001392 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00073328 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000070 BTC.

HYCON Profile

HYCON is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HYCON is hycon.io.

HYCON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HYCON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HYCON using one of the exchanges listed above.

