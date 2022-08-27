Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Price Target Raised to $105.00

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $94.00 to $105.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays started coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised Hyatt Hotels from a sell rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised Hyatt Hotels from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $101.85.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE H opened at $91.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.03. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.99 and a beta of 1.41. Hyatt Hotels has a 12 month low of $70.12 and a 12 month high of $108.10.

Insider Transactions at Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.47. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 4.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 7,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $672,396.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,767 shares in the company, valued at $543,020.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $265,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,878. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 7,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $672,396.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,020.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 102.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 3.7% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 6.7% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 8.6% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

See Also

