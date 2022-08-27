Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Short Interest Update

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.6% from the July 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HSQVY traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.50. The company had a trading volume of 817,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,594. Husqvarna AB has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $32.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.50.

Get Husqvarna AB (publ) alerts:

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter.

About Husqvarna AB (publ)

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power products, watering products, and cutting and surface preparation equipment. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna Forest & Garden, Gardena, and Husqvarna Construction. The Husqvarna Forest & Garden division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.