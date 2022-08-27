Hush (HUSH) Trading 12.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Hush (HUSH) traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 26th. One Hush coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0441 or 0.00000217 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hush has a market capitalization of $528,486.00 and approximately $244.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hush has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hush alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.07 or 0.00300556 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00116466 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00076357 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003574 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 708.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000140 BTC.

About Hush

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,991,948 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org. The official website for Hush is myhush.org. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hush

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hush and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.