Hummingbird Finance Tops One Day Trading Volume of $16,226.00 (HMNG)

Hummingbird Finance (HMNG) traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 27th. Hummingbird Finance has a market cap of $516,880.72 and approximately $16,226.00 worth of Hummingbird Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hummingbird Finance has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hummingbird Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005005 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $166.00 or 0.00830879 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hummingbird Finance Coin Profile

Hummingbird Finance’s official Twitter account is @HmngBsc.

Buying and Selling Hummingbird Finance

