Hour Loop, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOUR) Short Interest Update

Hour Loop, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOUR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,200 shares, a decline of 55.0% from the July 31st total of 302,500 shares. Currently, 7.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 199,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Hour Loop by 271.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Hour Loop during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Hour Loop by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 142,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I dropped their price target on shares of Hour Loop from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Hour Loop Trading Down 7.9 %

Hour Loop Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:HOUR traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.25. 85,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,498. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.58. Hour Loop has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $10.33.

Hour Loop, Inc, an online retailer, engages in e-commerce retailing in the United States. The company sells home/garden décor, toys, kitchenware, apparel, and electronics products. It sells its products through hourloop.com, amazon.com, and walmart.com. Hour Loop, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

