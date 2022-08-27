Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,900 shares, a decline of 54.5% from the July 31st total of 140,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 770,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Separately, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Hoth Therapeutics to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hoth Therapeutics by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 764,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 54,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hoth Therapeutics by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 68,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hoth Therapeutics by 453.2% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 138,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 113,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.43% of the company’s stock.
Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It is involved in the development of HT-001, a topical formulation for the treatment of patients with rash and skin disorders associated with initial and repeat courses of tyrosine kinase epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor therapy; HT-KIT to treat mast-cell derived cancers and anaphylaxis; HT-ALZ for the treatment and/or prevention of Alzheimer's or other neuroinflammatory diseases; HT-003 to treat inflammatory bowel diseases, as well as acne and psoriasis; HT-004 for treatment of asthma and allergies using inhalational administration; HT-006 to treat lung diseases resulting from bacterial infections; and HT-002, a novel peptide for treating COVID-19.
