Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,900 shares, a decline of 54.5% from the July 31st total of 140,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 770,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Hoth Therapeutics to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hoth Therapeutics by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 764,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 54,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hoth Therapeutics by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 68,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hoth Therapeutics by 453.2% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 138,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 113,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Hoth Therapeutics Stock Performance

About Hoth Therapeutics

Shares of HOTH stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.43. 142,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,818,594. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.51. Hoth Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $1.75.

(Get Rating)

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It is involved in the development of HT-001, a topical formulation for the treatment of patients with rash and skin disorders associated with initial and repeat courses of tyrosine kinase epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor therapy; HT-KIT to treat mast-cell derived cancers and anaphylaxis; HT-ALZ for the treatment and/or prevention of Alzheimer's or other neuroinflammatory diseases; HT-003 to treat inflammatory bowel diseases, as well as acne and psoriasis; HT-004 for treatment of asthma and allergies using inhalational administration; HT-006 to treat lung diseases resulting from bacterial infections; and HT-002, a novel peptide for treating COVID-19.

Further Reading

