Hot Cross (HOTCROSS) Price Reaches $0.0158 on Top Exchanges

Hot Cross (HOTCROSS) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Over the last week, Hot Cross has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Hot Cross coin can now be purchased for about $0.0158 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hot Cross has a market cap of $1.80 million and approximately $639,630.00 worth of Hot Cross was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001677 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002195 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.84 or 0.00828849 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Hot Cross Coin Profile
Hot Cross’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,749,999 coins. The Reddit community for Hot Cross is https://reddit.com/r/hotcross. Hot Cross’ official Twitter account is @hotcrosscom.
Hot Cross Coin Trading
