Hord Trading Up 11.8% Over Last Week (HORD)

Hord (HORD) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. In the last seven days, Hord has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Hord coin can currently be purchased for $0.0138 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges. Hord has a total market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004955 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.78 or 0.00821382 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,247,452 coins.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hord should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hord using one of the exchanges listed above.

