Hord Trading Up 11.8% Over Last Week (HORD)

Hord (HORD) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. In the last seven days, Hord has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Hord coin can currently be purchased for $0.0138 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges. Hord has a total market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004955 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001666 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002171 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.78 or 0.00821382 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Hord Coin Profile
Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,247,452 coins.
Hord Coin Trading
