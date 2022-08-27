Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.15-$2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.15. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently weighed in on HMN shares. TheStreet cut Horace Mann Educators from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised Horace Mann Educators from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th.
Horace Mann Educators Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of HMN opened at $36.81 on Friday. Horace Mann Educators has a 52-week low of $32.60 and a 52-week high of $42.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.22 and its 200-day moving average is $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 0.45.
Insider Buying and Selling at Horace Mann Educators
In other news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $120,505.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,109.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000.
About Horace Mann Educators
Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Horace Mann Educators (HMN)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.