Hoo Token Trading Down 36.2% This Week (HOO)

Hoo Token (HOO) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. During the last week, Hoo Token has traded down 36.2% against the U.S. dollar. Hoo Token has a market cap of $27.78 million and $65.00 worth of Hoo Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hoo Token coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00001687 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005007 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001673 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002208 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.95 or 0.00830818 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Hoo Token Profile
Hoo Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,430,424 coins. Hoo Token’s official Twitter account is @Hoo_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hoo Token is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5191937. The official website for Hoo Token is hoo.com.
Hoo Token Coin Trading
