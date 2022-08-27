Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Sun Life Financial Inc.

Sun Life Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,367,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $266,051,000 after acquiring an additional 32,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HON traded down $7.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $193.06. 2,837,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,195,364. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $187.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.27. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.35 and a twelve month high of $233.55. The stock has a market cap of $130.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 53.48%.

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on HON. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.08.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

