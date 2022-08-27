Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Position Reduced by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,402 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $10,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,137,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $654,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,445 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,206,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $461,694,000 after acquiring an additional 578,168 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $114,243,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 462.0% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 468,815 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $97,753,000 after acquiring an additional 385,390 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,981,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $580,190,000 after acquiring an additional 357,500 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded down $7.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $193.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,837,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,195,364. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.35 and a 52 week high of $233.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.27.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.48%.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.08.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

