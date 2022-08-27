Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.34-$3.34 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $134.00 billion-$134.00 billion.
Honda Motor Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of HMC traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.34. The stock had a trading volume of 732,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,805. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.41 and a 200 day moving average of $26.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $45.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.69. Honda Motor has a 52 week low of $23.21 and a 52 week high of $32.15.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HMC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Honda Motor from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Honda Motor from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Honda Motor from $30.83 to $31.51 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.51.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Honda Motor
Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life Creation and Other Businesses.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Honda Motor (HMC)
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
- Salesforce Stock Could Have Long Term Potential After Earnings
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.