Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.34-$3.34 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $134.00 billion-$134.00 billion.

Honda Motor Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of HMC traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.34. The stock had a trading volume of 732,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,805. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.41 and a 200 day moving average of $26.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $45.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.69. Honda Motor has a 52 week low of $23.21 and a 52 week high of $32.15.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HMC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Honda Motor from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Honda Motor from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Honda Motor from $30.83 to $31.51 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Honda Motor

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Honda Motor by 47.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,668,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,148,000 after purchasing an additional 535,537 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,141,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,258,000 after acquiring an additional 73,308 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 40.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 997,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,194,000 after purchasing an additional 287,536 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Honda Motor by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 538,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,007,000 after buying an additional 55,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Honda Motor by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 229,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life Creation and Other Businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.