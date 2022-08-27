Homeros Self Reported Market Cap Hits $13.55 Million (HMR)

Homeros (HMR) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Homeros has a total market cap of $13.55 million and approximately $91,590.00 worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Homeros coin can now be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Homeros has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005007 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,972.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005057 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005006 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003966 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002560 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00128158 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00032372 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00087083 BTC.

About Homeros

HMR is a coin. It was first traded on February 10th, 2020. Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,050,000,235 coins. Homeros’ official Twitter account is @homerosofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Homeros’ official website is homerosnet.com.

Homeros Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Homeros aims to become a blockchain-based gaming ecosystem that brings the experience of tomorrow to our gamers today. We have an interface and solution that are designed to accommodate gaming enthusiasts, developers, and merchants. Through the Homeros platform, participants can benefit from the development and launching of blockchain games, secure in-game item marketplace, and access authentic game guides and walkthroughs. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Homeros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Homeros using one of the exchanges listed above.

