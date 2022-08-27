HNC COIN Price Reaches $0.0099 on Major Exchanges (HNC)

HNC COIN (HNC) traded up 40.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 26th. During the last seven days, HNC COIN has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. HNC COIN has a total market capitalization of $824,863.03 and $14,227.00 worth of HNC COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HNC COIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0099 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,277.12 or 0.99917826 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00054937 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004788 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00025536 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004881 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000057 BTC.

HNC COIN Profile

HNC COIN (CRYPTO:HNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. HNC COIN’s total supply is 83,579,284 coins. HNC COIN’s official Twitter account is @CoinHnc.

HNC COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HNC COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HNC COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HNC COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

