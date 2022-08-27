Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hitachi Construction Machinery’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.58 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.28 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.14 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.32 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.96 EPS.

OTCMKTS HTCMY opened at $43.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.66 and a 200 day moving average of $46.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.83. Hitachi Construction Machinery has a one year low of $38.74 and a one year high of $65.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, rental, and service of construction and transportation machinery, and other machines and devices worldwide. It offers mini excavators and wheel loaders, road construction machinery, wheel loaders, large and ultra-large hydraulic excavators, rigid dump trucks, and double arm working machines.

