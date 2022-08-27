Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hitachi Construction Machinery’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.58 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.28 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.14 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.32 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.96 EPS.
Hitachi Construction Machinery Price Performance
OTCMKTS HTCMY opened at $43.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.66 and a 200 day moving average of $46.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.83. Hitachi Construction Machinery has a one year low of $38.74 and a one year high of $65.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.68.
Hitachi Construction Machinery Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hitachi Construction Machinery (HTCMY)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Hitachi Construction Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hitachi Construction Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.