Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.218 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This is an increase from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Hillenbrand has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Hillenbrand has a dividend payout ratio of 20.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hillenbrand to earn $4.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.87 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.8%.

Hillenbrand Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of Hillenbrand stock opened at $43.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.46. Hillenbrand has a 1 year low of $37.84 and a 1 year high of $54.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Activity

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $720.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.00 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 23.13%. Equities research analysts predict that Hillenbrand will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen bought 6,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.00 per share, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $264,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Megan A. Walke sold 641 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $30,691.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,243 shares in the company, valued at $155,274.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.08% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hillenbrand

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hillenbrand during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Hillenbrand by 56.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Hillenbrand by 29.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Hillenbrand by 96.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Hillenbrand during the first quarter worth about $402,000. 85.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

About Hillenbrand

(Get Rating)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Further Reading

